Ranbir Kapoor expresses wish to work with Kriti Sanon

During the promotions of his recent film, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', Ranbir Kapoor was questioned about which actor and actress he would like to work with next

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 9th March 2023 12:48 pm IST
Kriti Sanon and Ranbir Kapoor (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is keen on working opposite actress Kriti Sanon.

During the promotions of his recent film, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Ranbir Kapoor was questioned about which actor and actress he would like to work with next.

To this, the actor mentioned Kriti’s name as one actress he really wants to work with.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their first film together, with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles.

The film was shot extensively in Delhi, Mumbai, Spain and Mauritius.

On the work front, Kriti is gearing up for two mega releases — ‘Adipurush’ opposite Prabhas and ‘Ganapath’ opposite Tiger Shroff. She also has ‘The Crew’ and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline.

