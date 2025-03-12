Ranbir Kapoor gets upset with Aamir Khan for getting his surname wrong

Mumbai: A showdown is happening in the boulevard of B-town. On Wednesday, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram, and shared a brand video featuring her actor husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, and actor Arbaaz Khan along with cricketers of the Indian National Cricket Team including Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin and others.

The brand video centres around Aamir forgetting Ranbir’s last name and mistakenly calling him Ranbir Singh. This references the superstar habit of forgetting names. The video starts off with Rishabh Pant requesting Aamir for an autograph from Ranbir. Aamir approaches Ranbir, and lavishes praise on him in front of Rishabh Pant, however, he wrongly addresses him as Ranbir Singh.

This throws Ranbir off the handle, what follows is a chain of hysterical events and dialogues with Hardik even saying that Aamir has spread ‘raita’ because of his habit of forgetting names. The video then references a dialogue from ‘Animal’ as Ranbir then says, “Sunaayi de raha hai behra nahi hoon main”. To this Aamir says, “Let’s settle it on field” before he proposes the idea of Ranbir 11 and Aamir 11 on the Dream 11 betting app.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Animal’, wrapped up the recording session for Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie ‘VD12’.

The anticipation for the film is sky-high, with fans eagerly waiting to see Vijay in this powerful avatar once again. A new update revealed by a source says that Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has provided the voiceover for the teaser of VD 12, adding to the excitement surrounding the much-anticipated film.

As per an industry source, “Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his much anticipated ‘VD12’ releasing this year. But what’s exciting is that Ranbir Kapoor has given the voice-over for the VD12 teaser which was recorded in Mumbai yesterday”.

This unexpected collaboration between two superstars has amplified anticipation, promising a power-packed cinematic experience.