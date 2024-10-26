Ranbir Kapoor loses cool, pulls paparazzo’s arm in viral video

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan’s, birthday with a family dinner in Mumbai. The evening was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Pooja Bhatt. They chose a popular restaurant in the city for this special occasion, where family warmth and some paparazzi drama marked the night.

Ranbir shared a heartfelt moment with Alia’s father, Mahesh Bhatt, by giving him a gentle kiss on the head as they spoke briefly. This small gesture showed the strong bond Ranbir shares with Alia’s family, a moment that the photographers quickly captured.

However, things got tense when a photographer blocked Ranbir and Alia’s way as they headed to their car. Frustrated, Ranbir asked the photographer to move back, saying, “What are you doing? Come here,” before giving him a stern look.

The family coordinated their outfits for the night. Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor chose simple white T-shirts and pants, while Alia looked chic in a pink and black outfit. Shaheen, Pooja, and Mahesh Bhatt wore all-black ensembles, adding elegance to the family’s stylish night out.

Earlier that day, Alia posted a sweet birthday message for her mother on Instagram, calling her “the center of our universe” and sharing two photos of them in traditional outfits.

Upcoming Movies for Alia and Ranbir

Both Alia and Ranbir have exciting films on the way. They will star together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love and War, alongside Vicky Kaushal, set for release on March 20, 2026. Ranbir will also feature in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Sai Pallavi, while Alia will lead the spy thriller Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, due in December 2025.