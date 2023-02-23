Ranbir Kapoor mocks BBC journalist over Bollywood’s ‘bad phase’ remark

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor who was last seen in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has started promoting his upcoming movie ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ (TJMM). The actor who is known for romantic and comedy roles will be back in his original avatar after Sanju, Shamshera and Brahmastra. Ranbir enjoys a unique fan following and the trailer of his TJMM seemed like the actor is back with what he is best at. The actor who usually remains out of controversies and keeps himself away from social media is hitting the headlines now.

During one of his promotional event recently, the Saawariya actor gave a witty reply to a journalist who asked him about the bad phase of Bollywood at the box office.

In a video which surfaced online, the journalist asked the actor, “Ranbir Bollywood ka abhi thora dicey chal raha hai…(Bollywood is currently in a dicey phase).” Interrupting her, Ranbir answered, “Kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi tune? (What are you saying? Have you not seen the box office collection of Pathaan?)”

Ranbir further asked reporter, “Pehle, aap kaunsi publication se ho (Which media publication you are from?)” After she replied, the actor mockingly told her, ”BBC News”. He the went asking her, ”Abhi toh aapke bhi kuch chal raha hai na aaj kal…uska kya? Pehle woh jawab do (I think something is going on with your company these days. What about that, you tell me first).”

RK’s words left everyone in the room in splits and even some fans praised him for witty replies like Shah Rukh Khan. One of the users commented, “Bhai savage.” Someone else also said, “Epic especially the last one when he questioned the reporter.”

”kahan puch rhe hain yeh question..wo banda 450cr ki Brahmastra dekr baitha hai,” commented another user.

The London-based news organisation BBC which is popular worldwide for its unbiased reporting came under scanner earlier this month after the Income Tax Department of India conducted a survey operation at their offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion.

Relevant to mention here that BBC has released a documentary on PM Modi earlier and it was opposed by the BJP.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, his movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be released on March 8 this year. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film has Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead alongside Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Rajesh Jais in key roles.