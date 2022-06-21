Ranbir Kapoor refused to work with Sonakshi Sinha & said 'she looks...'

Mumbai: Over the years, we have seen several stars have walking out of the films that are offered to them or not signed them at the first place due various reasons — from looks to dialogues to creative opinions. While being picky is not necessarily a bad thing, there are several actor who took it a notch higher and refused to do the project because they did not like their co-star. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is among them.

According to reports, Ranbir was offered a romantic comedy opposite actress Sonakshi Sinha. He liked the script but asked the producers to cast some other star as a female lead as he thought that Sona looked too old in his comparison. When the producers did not will to remove Sona, Ranbir chose to walk out of the film and the project apparently to some other popular Bollywood actor. Details about the film were not disclosed.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has two films lined up this year namely Shamshera and Brahmastra. While Shamshera is slated to release in July 2022, Brahmastra will be hitting the theatres on 9 September, 2022. Apart from this, he also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India opposite Ajay Devgn.