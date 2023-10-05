Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s love story on cards, details inside

Ranbir Kapoor is set to play 'Lord Ram' while Sai Pallavi will be seen playing 'Sita'

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th October 2023 12:03 pm IST
Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor has been one of the top choices for any director as he has proven that he can fit any role. He has helped Bollywood to get out of troubled waters with Brahmastra as most of the Hindi movies flopped at the box office during that time. After that he gave another family entertainer ‘TJMM’ and his upcoming ‘Animal’ is already making waves.

The Rockstar of Bollywood is now set to romance another Telugu actress Sai Pallavi in his next film. Yes, after Rashmika was given the role in ‘Animal’ movie opposite Ranbir, it is reported that ‘Ramayana’ makers have brought Saawariya guy on board.

Ramayana will be a magnum opus which will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it is reported that the blueprint of the movie is ready. Ranbir Kapoor is set to play ‘Lord Ram’ while Sai Pallavi will be seen playing ‘Sita’.

The film will also star another popular South actor Yash as ‘Ravana’. If reports are to be believed then Yash will join the crew for shooting around july 2024 while RK and Sai Pallavi will be available for the shooting from February next year.

It is also reported that the first part of the trilogy will show Lord Rama and Sita Ma leading towards the conflict of Sita Haran. Ranbir Kapoor has earlier played Shiva in Brahmastra: Part One and is now set to play Lord Rama in Ramayana: Part One.

