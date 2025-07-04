Mumbai: The wait is finally over! On July 3rd, 2025, the makers of the much-anticipated Ramayana: The Introduction unveiled the first glimpse of the film’s grand universe. With a global launch, fans were introduced to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash in the powerful avatar of Ravana.

But apart from the visuals, what’s also making headlines is the jaw-dropping remuneration of the film’s lead actors.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Massive Paycheque

Ranbir Kapoor, who leads the film as Lord Ram, is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the cast. As per reports, the actor is charging a staggering Rs 75 crore for each part. Since Ramayana is a two-part film, Ranbir is expected to earn a whopping Rs 150 crore for his role across both instalments.

Sai Pallavi Doubles Her Fee for Sita?

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi, who plays the divine role of Sita, has significantly increased her fee for the magnum opus. The actress, who generally charges around Rs 2.5–3 crore per film, is reportedly earning Rs 6 crore per part. This brings her total expected remuneration close to Rs 12 crore for the entire saga.

Ramayana: India’s Most Expensive Film Yet?

Ramayana is reportedly being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 835 crore making it the most expensive Indian film ever produced. The first part is set to hit theatres on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027. The official release dates are expected to be revealed in an upcoming announcement video.

With its larger-than-life scale, star-studded cast, and stunning visuals, Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events in Indian film history.