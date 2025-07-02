Mumbai: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema, and the anticipation is only getting stronger. The makers are all set to unveil the first official look of the epic on July 3, and fans can hardly wait to witness Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi step into their iconic roles as Lord Ram, Raavan, and Sita.

For Hyderabad fans, there’s a special treat! An exclusive unveiling is set to take place at Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad from 11 AM onwards. Passes for the event are free and available through the sources mentioned in the post below. Don’t miss the chance to be among the first to get a glimpse into the magnificent world of Ramayana.

Ramayana first look review

Meanwhile, film critic Taran Adarsh, who got a chance to preview the 7-minute vision showreel, took to social media to share his glowing review. “#JaiShriRam… Just watched the first glimpse and a 7-minute vision showreel of the most-awaited epic – #Ramayana. This glimpse of the timeless saga leaves you awestruck,” he posted. He also hailed the film as one for the generations, hinting at a box office storm ahead.

Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Raavan, along with a stellar cast including Sunny Deol (Hanuman), Ravi Dubey (Laxman), Lara Dutta (Kaikeyi), Rakul Preet Singh (Surpanakha), and Kajal Aggarwal (Mandodari).

The film recently wrapped up its shoot and is being released in two parts — Part 1 will hit theatres on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 on Diwali 2027.