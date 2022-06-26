Ranbir Kapoor to make his secret Instagram account public?

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of the few celebrities who haven’t jumped on the social media bandwagon yet. While rumors of him having a secret Instagram account are always flying around the internet, he always stayed silent on the matter and never showed any enthusiasm about joining the photo-sharing app.

Well, in a recent interview he broke his silence and even hinted at having a public Instagram account soon.

Yes, you read that right! Speaking with Mashable, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that he has a secret Instagram account, however, he said that he doesn’t follow anyone apart from a few people and has managed to stay away and will continue to do so. He said, “The thing is that I don’t really post anything and I don’t have any followers.”

When asked if he will ever make that secret account public, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Never say never, I could make my account public someday, but not at the moment. I’m doing decently fine without social media, but as I said, never say never.”

Well, if he does make his account public, Ranbir Kapoor fans are surely in for a treat.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen on the silver screen after four long years, in his upcoming film ‘Shamshera’. Ranbir will be playing the double role of a dacoit trying to free his tribe from the British raj. It is slated to hit the theatres on July 22 and will also star Vani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. After Shamshera, he has Brahmastra in the pipeline.