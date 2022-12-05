Ranbir Kapoor to romance Sai Pallavi, movie details inside

Hyderabad: Fans are always excited to see fresh pairings on screen. The year 2023 is surely going to be interesting for Bollywood buffs as different actors are coming together adding some much-needed freshness to the upcoming projects. South diva Sai Pallavi and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor are among the fresh onscreen pairs we can look forward to in 2023.

Yes, you read that right! According to the latest buzz on social media, the duo is to appear in Madhu Mantena’s next ‘Ramayana’, which is set to begin filming in September 2023. Rumors have it that Sai Pallavi has been roped in to play Sita’s role. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s names are being considered to play the role of Sita. Hrithik was rumored to feature as Lord Ram.

According to various viral social media posts, there is a twist in the story as Hrithik will not be seen as Ram, as previously reported, but he will be seen playing the infamous Raavaan’s character. However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

If the rumors turn out to be true, then we can’t wait to witness the new dazzling on-screen Jodi of Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor that’ll definitely set the screens on fire with their chemistry. This project will also mark the south actress’s Bollywood debut.