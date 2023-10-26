Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ event in Hyderabad: Date, venue

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is getting ready for his next big project, ‘Animal’, directed by the renowned Tollywood filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead female role and is scheduled to hit the screens on December 1.

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor shared his plans for an extensive promotional tour down south, including Hyderabad. He has reportedly revealed his intention to take part in pre-release events targeting the Telugu and Tamil audience, just like his previous movie Brahmastra part one.

This means the promotional efforts will extend beyond Hyderabad to cities like Vizag, Chennai and other parts of the South.

Animal poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor (Instagram)

The specifics of Ranbir Kapoor’s promotional event in Hyderabad, including the date and venue, are currently kept under the wraps. These details will be unveiled shortly and the event is expected to take place in November.

With Sandeep Reddy’s name gaining prominence in Telugu states, thanks to his hit movie Arjun Reddy, Ranbir aims to connect with the audience in this region along with his talented director.

Ranbir Kapoor’s commitment to South Indian audiences is creating anticipation and excitement for “Animal” in the region. Let’s wait and see how his collaboration with director Sandeep will resonate and capture the hearts of fans in the South.