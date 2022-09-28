Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday: Mom Neetu Kapoor’s wish is unmissable!

Soon after the 'Yaarana' actor shared the picture, netizens swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 28th September 2022 3:49 pm IST
Ranbir Kapoor's birthday: Mom Neetu Kapoor's wish is unmissable!
Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor (Instagram)

New Delhi: On the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s 40th birthday, his mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor sent warm wishes to the ‘Besharam’ actor.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a post which she captioned, “This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana you are my Shakti Astra #bestfriend #strength.”

In the picture, the mother-son duo could be seen smiling together. Soon after the ‘Yaarana’ actor shared the picture, netizens swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons.

MS Education Academy

Ranbir Kapoor and his wife actor Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child soon.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s recently released film ‘Brahmastra: Part-1 Shiva’ got a massive response from the audience, and the film collected over Rs 200 crores worldwide.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south actor Nagarjun in the lead roles. He will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan’s next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama film ‘Animal’ along with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

Neetu, on the other hand, will be next seen in the film ‘Letters to Mr Khanna’ opposite actor Sunny Kaushal.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button