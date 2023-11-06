Ranbir Kapoor’s favorite cafe arrives in Hyderabad: Viral Reel

Hyderabad: Food is what is loved by most of the Hyderabadis and the city residents are usually seen in queues outside the eateries to have the bite of their favourite food. There are also various popular food bloggers who enjoy a massive fan following as there are scores of persons with a discerning palate.

Whenever any new dish arrives in the city, we have seen Hyderabadis embrace it and it becomes the hotspot for bon vivants. In the latest, the city’s popular food blogger shared a reel in which she claims that Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor’s favourite restaurant has opened an outlet in Hyderabad.

Yes, as we know Ranbir Kapoor is one of the Bollywood stars who are gourmets and is often spotted enjoying meals at his favourite spots. As per reports, his favourite restaurants in Mumbai are Wasabi by Morimoto, KOKO and Masque but he was also spotted at Hakkasan and Cream Centre in Maharashtra.

So, if you are Ranbir Kapoor’s fans then this article will surely have good news for you as Cream Centre’s new outlet has been opened in Hyderabad. The restaurant is 65 year old and offers Pav Bhaji, Classic cold coffee, Chana Puri, Wontons, American Cheese balls among other dishes. The restaurant as claimed by a food blogger has a classic ambiance which is perfect for family lunches.

The Cream Centre is a vegetarian restaurant and is located at Sattva Knowledge City near Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad. While the prices might be slightly on the higher side, the city of Hyderabad is well-known for its love of good food, where people often prioritize taste over cost. Given this food-loving culture, it’s anticipated that many will be eager to explore and experience this new cafe in town, despite the potential higher pricing

So, if you too are a RK fan, this restaurant is a must visit place for you!