Ranbir Kapoor’s love story, from teen sweetheart to Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood‘s charismatic heartthrob, has captivated audiences with his exceptional acting abilities and charming persona. Ranbir has been linked with several leading ladies throughout his illustrious career in the film industry, creating quite a stir in the media. Let’s take a look at his ex-girlfriends and rumoured relationships before his current love story with Alia Bhatt.

1. Avantika Malik

Avantika Malik, Ranbir’s teenage sweetheart, shared a romantic bond with him before he ventured into the world of Bollywood. During their formative years, their young love blossomed.

2. Nandita Mahtani

Rumoured to have dated renowned fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, Ranbir’s alleged relationship with her caused quite a stir in the tabloids. However, the extent of their connection is unknown.

3. Sonam Kapoor

During the filming of their debut film, “Saawariya,” Ranbir and his co-star Sonam Kapoor exchanged heated words. Their on-screen chemistry led to an off-screen romance, but it was short-lived, and they eventually split up.

4. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was one of Ranbir’s most publicized relationships. Their love story began in 2007 but ended in 2009. Despite the breakup, they kept in touch and later reunited on the big screen for successful films.

5. Nargis Fakhri

While rumours circulated that Ranbir Kapoor was dating the stunning Nargis Fakhri, there was no official confirmation of their relationship. The gossip mills were a buzz, but the two’s alleged romance remained a mystery.

6. Priyanka Chopra

In 2010, Ranbir Kapoor became embroiled in yet another rumour when he was linked to the multi-talented Priyanka Chopra. Their alleged relationship, however, never developed into anything substantial and fizzled out quickly.

7. Katrina Kaif

Ranbir’s most publicised relationship was with the stunning Katrina Kaif. Their romance began on the sets of their 2010 film “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani” and lasted six years. Their much-publicized affair drew a lot of attention until they split up in 2016.

8. Angela Jonsson

Although Ranbir Kapoor was linked to model Angela Jonsson, there were no confirmed reports of their relationship. The speculation surrounding their alleged affair remained speculative.

9. Mahira Khan

Another rumoured relationship on Ranbir’s list is with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. However, the specifics of their alleged affair remained largely unknown, leaving fans and the media to speculate.

Ranbir Kapoor’s love and relationship journey has piqued the interest of his fans and the media alike. Ranbir’s love life has received a lot of attention over the years, from his teenage sweetheart to high-profile romances and rumoured linkups. As the talented actor begins a new chapter in his life with Alia Bhatt, his previous associations continue to intrigue and fascinate the audience, adding to the mystery of his personal life.