Ranbir Kapoor’s salary decreased, he is now charging Rs…

Reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor made the decision to cut his remuneration in half in order to support Animal's producers

Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 3rd October 2023 11:17 am IST
Ranbir Kapoor (Instagram)

Mumbai: Superstar Ranbir Kapoor is known for entertaining audiences with different roles and his next movie ‘Animal’ is hitting headlines before its release. Earlier, it was speculated that Ranbir is going to hike his fee after ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ but now rumours suggest something contradictory. The Brahmāstra actor has decided to reduce his fee as he wants makers to invest in promotion to make ‘Animal’ a blockbuster film.

Yes, reports suggest that Ranbir made the decision to cut his remuneration in half in order to support Animal’s producers, Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) and Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Bhadrakali Pictures).

Animal poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor (Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Remuneration

It is said that he receives a salary of 70 crores rupees per movie. So, after the cut, has has reportedly received a payment in the range of Rs 30 to 35 crores for his work in Animal. He will receive a portion of the earnings, as is customary, if the film is a financial success.

The teaser of RK’s next film has become the talk of the town and it is still trending on YouTube. Ranbir Kapoor plays a son of a wealthy family who turns to crime after the passing of his father, played by Anil Kapoor, in the movie. People are incredibly enthusiastic for this movie because of Bobby Deol’s presence, Ranbir Kapoor’s energy, and the BGM.

Animal is Ranbir Kapoor’s second film of the year, following the blockbuster Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film is slated to hit the theaters in December. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film’s leading lady is Rashmika Mandanna.

