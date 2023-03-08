Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar leaked online, check sites

Mumbai: Fans are excited to see the Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in LUV Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’ and the film has released today in theaters. The film which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in lead role has managed to remain in headlines as the trailer and songs of the film which were released on official YouTube channel of makers were loved by the audiences.

Both Ranbir and Shraddha who are pairing up for the first time for a film left no stone unturned to promote their project. As the makers are expecting that the film will be a blockbuster, here comes a major challenge for them as it has been leaked online in HD format on various torrent sites on the day of its release.

According to various reports, ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkar’ has leaked online and is available on sites like Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram, 123movies in 1080p, 720p, 480p,360p,240p and HD. Various films have gotten affected earlier after they were leaked online and we hope that ‘TJMM’ will manage to attract audiences to the theaters.

According to the Copyright Act of 1957, piracy is a criminal offence and violators of the law get punished and we at Siasat.com urge all our readers to watch the film only in theaters or on authorised OTT platforms after it gets released digitally.

In the past, we have observed that various makers lost money because of piracy and it has impacted the careers of various actors and actresses. So, again we reiterate that it takes a lot of effort to put into the making of any film, so watch movies only in theatres.

Let’s wait and see how the film performs at the box office.