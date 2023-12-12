Randeep Hooda shares loved-up pics with wife Lin Laisharm from wedding reception

Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday shared a couple of loved-up pictures with his wife Lin Laisharm from their wedding reception.

Taking to Instagram, Randeep dropped the pics which he captioned, “In our eternal garden of Eden, “followed by an infinity and a heart emoticon.

For the reception, Randeep opted for an all-black outfit, his wife chose a glittery red saree with a veil on her head.

In the pictures, the newly married couple could be seen standing close to each other in their beautiful attires.

Randeep and Lin Lon Monday threw a wedding reception for the members of the film industry.

From filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak, Jackie Shroff to Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, who’s who of Bollywood marked their presence at the function, which was held in Mumbai.

Randeep and Lin exchanged vows on November 29 in Manipur.

Their wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. Randeep was spotted wearing a white shawl. Lin was dressed in a Potloi or Polloi, a cylindrical skirt made up of thick cloth and bamboo. It was ornamented with satin and velvet material, as well as gems and glitter.

They posted pictures from the ceremony on their respective Instagram handles and wrote in the caption, “From today, we are One (black heart and infinity emojis) #JustMarried.”

Another caption reads, “From ‘I’ to ‘We’ in a happily ever after (red heart emoji).”

Even though, earlier, Randeep and Lin never confirmed their relationship in public, the two often post pictures of each other on social media.

This Diwali also, they shared a string of cheerful photos with the caption, “From ours to yours, Happy Diwali.”In August 2023, Lim added fuel to her dating rumours with Randeep by posting an adorable birthday wish for the ‘Sarabjit’ star.

Lin took to Instagram to wish Randeep with a caption, “Happy birthday my hot fudge.”In October 2022, Randeep seemingly made his relationship Instagram official with Lin. On Diwali, Randeep took to Instagram and shared photos with Lin and his parents.

Sharing the photos, Randeep wrote, “Love and light to all around the world#happydiwali #diwali2022.”