Rangareddy consumer court orders refund for defective dress

Hyderabad: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Rangareddy has directed Mahaveer Hosiery XLU, a clothing retailer in Nacharam, to refund Rs 2,900 and pay compensation for selling a defective product.

The decision underscores that shops cannot evade liability for substandard goods.

The case arose after the complainant purchased a dress from the retailer on September 1, 2023. Despite assurances of quality from the shopkeeper, the garment reportedly deteriorated after being worn only once.

Store refuses refund

When the customer sought a refund, the store allegedly refused, accusing the complainant of intentionally damaging the dress.

Presiding over the matter, Chitneni Latha Kumari found merit in the complainant’s arguments and ruled that the retailer’s refusal to accept the return of an inferior-quality product constituted an unfair trade practice.

The commission ordered Mahaveer Hosiery XLU to refund Rs 2,900 to the complainant and pay Rs 2,000 as compensation for causing inconvenience and mental agony.

Additionally, Rs 5,000 was awarded towards litigation costs.

Compensation must be paid within 45 days

The commission further stipulated that the compensation must be paid within 45 days of receiving the order. Failure to comply would result in an additional penalty of Rs 3,000.

The complainant was also directed to return the defective dress once the retailer fulfilled its obligations under the order.