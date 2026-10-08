Rangareddy man suspected of killing father over property dispute

According to relatives and neighbours, they used to frequently argue over the property.

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Hyderabad: A son allegedly killed his father over a property dispute in Rangareddy. The incident took place in Dooskal village of Farooqnagar mandal in the district in the early hours of Thursday, October 8.

The deceased was identified as Bhagam Pochayya. Bhagam Mallesh is his son.

According to relatives and neighbours, they used to frequently argue over the property.

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Earlier, Mallesh reportedly sold part of the family land. Now, he was allegedly insisting that his father hand over the remaining property to him.

Pochayya was reportedly against transferring the land, and the dispute allegedly resulted in repeated quarrels between the two.

In the early hours of Thursday, Mallesh allegedly struck his father with a stone.

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Following the incident, Pochayya’s body was taken to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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