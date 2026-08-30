Rangareddy: Rowdy-sheeter arrested for threatening, extorting

Hyderabad: The Shankarpally police has arrested a rowdy-sheeter and accused in several cases of allegedly threatening people with dire consequences and collecting money from them.

The accused, 44-year-old Mohammed Muneer Pasha Qureshi, was acting as a local elder in matters concerning disputes between couples in Mahalingapuram.

About two years ago, while mediating a dispute between a husband and wife, he allegedly collected Rs 50,000 from them on several occasions on the pretext of resolving the matter. He allegedly threatened the victims that he would kill them if they disclosed the matter to others.

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Based on a complaint lodged by the victims at Shankarpally Police Station, a case was registered against Qureshi, and an investigation was taken up.

For the past few days, the accused had reportedly been evading the Shankarpally Police. Acting on credible information, police conducted a search operation and arrested him at Shankarpally on Saturday, August 29.

He was subsequently produced before the court and sent for judicial remand.

Meanwhile, police have urged anyone who may have been victimised by Qureshi to come forward and file a complaint at Shankarpally Police Station without fear.

