Rangareddy senior citizen accused of black magic, tied to a tree

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old woman was attacked in Nomula village of Telangana’s Rangareddy district, after her neighbours allegedly accused her of practising witchcraft (black magic).

On September 23, Pallati Venkatamma was beaten with sticks and tied to a tree by the villagers who suspected she performed black magic on pregnant women and children.

A 60-year-old woman was attacked in Nomula village of Rangareddy district, after her neighbours alleged she practised witchcraft.



Pallati Venkatamma was beaten with sticks and tied to a tree by the villagers who suspected she performed black magic on pregnant women and… pic.twitter.com/e9FZa3bjqL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 28, 2026

According to a complaint lodged by her son Pallati Mahesh, the group entered his house, dragged his parents and assaulted his mother. When he protested, he was hit on the head, and damaged his car.

The Manchal Police have registered a case against 14 people under Sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 352 (intentional hurt with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

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Investigating Officer Vamsi told Siasat.com the attack was instigated by rumours that the elderly woman ran away with clothes of pregnant women and children.

Venkatamma suffered injuries to her left arm and leg. She is under medical care, and her condition is stable.