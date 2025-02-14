Ranveer Allahbadia skips second summons of Mumbai Police

Mumbai: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, facing backlash for his controversial remarks on a comedy show, has skipped a second summons issued by the Khar Police in Mumbai, which is investigating his controversial comments on an episode of fellow content creator Samay Raina’s comedy show, India’s Got Latent.

On Friday, officers from Mumbai’s Khar Police and Assam Police visited Allahbadia’s Andheri residence but found it locked. The police had initially summoned him to appear on Friday and record his statement, but he failed to do so.

Assam Police, also probing the case, pasted a notice at his residence, directing him to appear before them soon.

Meanwhile, Allahbadia on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from coercive action by investigating agencies. His petition under Article 32 of the Constitution, challenging multiple FIRs, was mentioned before Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna for urgent listing. However, CJI Khanna declined to advance the scheduled hearing, stating, “We have already given a date of listing. No oral mentioning, please.”

The controversy erupted after comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina’s show went viral on social media, sparking widespread backlash.

Following public outrage, multiple police complaints were filed against Allahbadia and other persons associated with the show in both Mumbai and Guwahati.

So far, the police have recorded statements from seven individuals, including well-known YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, content creator Apoorva Makhija, and the father of Balraj Singh Ghai, the owner of The Habitat Studio.

Production manager and chief programmer Tushar Pujari, along with three other studio employees, have also provided their testimonies in the case.

According to police sources, Tushar Pujari, who was responsible for selecting contestants for the show, stated that he only shortlisted 14 participants. He claimed that these individuals performed acts on the show, and the winner was determined based on the judges’ scores.