Ranveer pays tribute to his ‘screen idol’ Johnny Depp at Red Sea Film Fest

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who was honoured with the prestigious Yusr Award at the Red Sea International Festival by actress Sharon Stone, paid a tribute to his “screen idol” Johnny Depp and called him the “master of transformation.”

Ranveer, during his acceptance speech, thanked Depp.

He said: “Wow! One of my screen idols is in the house, ladies and gentlemen, Mr Johnny Depp. My good Sir, I’ve followed your work since Edward Scissorhands and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. What an honour to be receiving this in your presence.”

PIC: Ranveer Singh with Johnny Depp at the opening night of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.



“Thank you for everything that you unknowingly taught me about the craft. Master of transformation, versatility, something that I am inspired by you.”

He also posed with Depp or a picture together. The picture was posted by Red Sea Film Festival’s official Instagram handle.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Don 3’.