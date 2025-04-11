Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s lifestyle is just as stylish and extravagant as the power couple themselves. With a combined net worth of a whopping Rs 800 crore, luxury comes naturally to them. While Ranveer’s fortune stands at around Rs 300 crore, Deepika has an impressive net worth of Rs 500 crore. And why not? A quick scroll through their Instagram handles is enough to show you just how royally they live.

From swanky interiors to picturesque getaways, the couple owns some of the most expensive and lavish properties in Mumbai and Alibaug. Here’s a look at the 4 stunning properties owned by Ranveer and Deepika that are worth over Rs 200 crore.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s properties

1. Sea-Facing Bandra Home

Topping the list is their latest acquisition, a sea-facing quadruplex in Bandra, right next to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mannat. Spanning over 11,266 sq ft of interior space and an additional 1,300 sq ft terrace, this luxurious home occupies the 16th to 19th floors of the building. Purchased in 2022 for Rs 119 crore, the property has recently been completed and the couple is expected to move in soon.

2. Flat in the Same Building

Apart from the quadruplex, the duo also owns another apartment in the same building, worth Rs 17.8 crore, as per Hindustan Times.

3. Holiday Bungalow in Alibaug

In 2021, the couple invested in a serene holiday home in Alibaug, joining the likes of other Bollywood elites. Located on Billionaires’ Street in Maapgaon village, this 2.25-acre property features a beautiful 18,000 sq ft bungalow worth Rs 22 crore.

4. Home in Beaumonde Towers, Mumbai

After their wedding in 2018, Ranveer and Deepika moved into their luxe apartment in Beaumonde Towers, Worli. Valued at around Rs 42 crore, the home reflects their fun-yet-classy taste. While it’s decked with modern features, the couple retained a vintage charm with pastel interiors and artistic flair.

Ranveer and Deepika met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 blockbuster Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Their fairytale romance led to a dreamy wedding in 2018, and last year, the couple welcomed their first child, baby Dua, in September.