Ranveer Singh faces backlash for ‘Kantara’ act at film festival

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently found himself in trouble after a comment he made at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. While speaking on stage, Ranveer tried to praise actor-director Rishab Shetty for his powerful performance in Kantara. However, his words and actions did not go down well with many people.

Ranveer imitated Shetty’s role from the film and referred to the “daiva” a sacred spirit worshipped by coastal communities in Karnataka as a “female ghost.” He also copied the intense body movements from the film’s climax scene. What he meant as a light-hearted moment soon turned into a serious controversy.

Soon after the video from the event went viral, social media users strongly criticised Ranveer. Many said his comment showed a lack of knowledge and respect for local culture. For followers of the tradition, the daiva is not just a film character but a spiritual figure connected to faith and worship. Calling it a “ghost,” people said, was insulting and hurtful.

Some fans also felt the act was unnecessary on such a respected public platform. While Rishab Shetty appeared calm and did not react strongly at the event, online users defended the actor and the culture shown in the film.

The incident once again reminds celebrities of their responsibility while speaking about regional traditions. Films like Kantara have helped bring local stories to a wider audience, and many feel such cultures should be handled with care and understanding.

So far, Ranveer Singh has not made any public statement about the backlash. But the debate continues, raising important questions about respect, awareness, and sensitivity in the entertainment world.