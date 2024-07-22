Ranveer Singh joins spy film after exiting Prasanth Varma’s project

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh recently grabbed attention when it was revealed that he had signed on for Prasanth Varma’s new film. However, just as the project was about to start, Ranveer encountered some issues with Varma and decided to withdraw from the film.

Now, Ranveer is gearing up to start filming for Aditya Dhar’s upcoming spy thriller. This new project features an impressive cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. According to the latest reports, Ranveer is scheduled to commence shooting on July 25, although the initial plan was to begin in May.

This yet-to-be-titled movie will explore the workings of Indian Intelligence Agencies, providing an intriguing backdrop for the storyline.

Ranveer Singh (Instagram)

Ranveer was initially set to work on Don 3 with Farhan Akhtar, but with that project still some time away from the beginning, he has now committed to this new Hindi film.

The filming will kick off in Thailand, with subsequent schedules planned in various parts of India and the UAE. While an official announcement is still awaited, the filmmakers aim to wrap up shooting within six months and release the movie by the latter half of 2025.