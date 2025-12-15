Ranveer Singh old video goes viral amid Deepika Padukone shift row

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among the biggest stars in Bollywood. Individually, they command massive fan followings, box office success, and global recognition. Together, they are often called Bollywood’s ultimate power couple, admired for their performances, public appearances, and influence on popular culture. Whether it is films, fashion, or social conversations, anything linked to the couple quickly grabs attention.

Ranveer Singh’s Old Interview Goes Viral

Amid this ongoing discussion, an old interview of Ranveer Singh from 2022 has resurfaced online and gone viral. In the clip, the actor is seen speaking about his willingness to stretch an eight-hour shift to 10 or even 12 hours if the work demands it. He mentioned that fellow actors and their teams sometimes complain because his extended work hours set expectations for others on set as well.

Deepika Padukone’s Recent Film Exits Spark Debate

In recent months, Deepika Padukone has been in the news for stepping away from two major projects, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Reports suggested that after becoming a mother, Deepika requested an eight-hour work shift, which allegedly did not align with the filmmakers’ schedules. This triggered a nationwide debate on work-life balance in the film industry, with several actors and fans expressing divided opinions.

While Ranveer’s comments highlight dedication and flexibility, Deepika has spoken about the need to rethink toxic work cultures and stop equating exhaustion with commitment. The resurfaced video has added another layer to the debate, showing how the industry is now confronting changing priorities, personal boundaries, and evolving work ethics.