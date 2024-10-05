Ranveer Singh rumoured to romance teenage actress, fans angry

Mumbai: Following the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh is set to return with a new movie directed by Aditya Dhar. This time, the buzz isn’t just about the film, but also about the casting of young actress Sara Arjun alongside Ranveer. The significant age gap—nearly 20 years—between the two actors has sparked widespread debate online.

Sara Arjun to Star Opposite Ranveer Singh?

Sara Arjun, known for her roles in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, is said to be playing the lead role opposite Ranveer. Fans might remember her as the young Nandini from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. While her role is important, reports suggest she may have limited screen time compared to Ranveer.

However, the casting has drawn criticism due to the age difference. At 19, Sara is much younger than the 39-year-old Ranveer, which has left many fans uncomfortable.

Fans React to the Age Difference

Social media has exploded with reactions, especially on platforms like Reddit. Many fans are unhappy, questioning why someone as young as Sara would be paired with Ranveer. One fan noted, “She was 5 years old when Band Baaja Baarat came out.” Another added, “Eww, 39-year-old with a teenager!?”

While some fans defended Ranveer, saying the decision wasn’t his, most are upset with the filmmakers for continuing this trend in Bollywood.

A Familiar Issue in Bollywood

This isn’t the first time Bollywood has seen large age gaps between co-stars. Fans pointed out that Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma were also paired with Shah Rukh Khan, who is over 20 years older than them. Despite the backlash, this pattern has persisted in the industry.

The movie itself is an espionage action thriller, with Ranveer playing an intelligence officer on a mission in Pakistan. With a strong supporting cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, the movie is expected to hit screens by the second half of next year.