Ranveer Singh surprises ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant with a special gift

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh gifted a cloth brooch with ‘RS’ written on it to ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Rishi Singh.

Ranveer, who came to promote his film ‘Cirkus’ with Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes, and director Rohit Shetty, enjoyed the performances by different contestants but it was Rishi’s voice that made him groove on the track ‘Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai’, originally sung by S.P Balasubramaniam.

While giving him a cloth-broach, he said: “You are ready for playback singing. RS, aapne mausam badal diya hai. (RS you changed the atmosphere). There is a gift for you since you sung so well.”

Pointing towards Rohit, he added: “Ye RS ji aapke liye gift laaye hai.” (This RS brought a gift for you). RS (Rohit Shetty) ki taraf se RS (Ranveer Singh) dega RS (Rishi Singh) ko ye gift. (From RS, this RS will give a gift to RS).”

Pooja and Jacqueline also applauded his performance.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

The singing reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.