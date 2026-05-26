Ranveer Singh visits temple after Kantara tow, Don 3 storm

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh visited the Chamundeshwari Temple on Tuesday and offered special prayers following directions issued by the Karnataka High Court in connection with the Kantara mimicry controversy.

The visit came just one day after another major development in his career, as the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced a non-cooperation directive against him over reports linked to his exit from Don 3.

Why Did Ranveer Singh Visit Chamundeshwari Temple?

The temple visit is connected to the controversy that began during the closing ceremony of IFFI in Goa. During the event, Ranveer recreated expressions inspired by the Daiva sequence from the film Kantara starring Rishab Shetty.

The performance triggered criticism from sections of the Kannadiga community, who felt the portrayal disrespected a sacred cultural and spiritual tradition. A complaint was later filed, leading to legal proceedings.

Karnataka High Court Accepted His Apology

Ranveer later submitted an unconditional apology before the Karnataka High Court and clarified that his intention was to appreciate Rishab Shetty’s performance, not hurt religious sentiments.

The court accepted his revised affidavit and directed him to visit the Chamundeshwari temple within four weeks as part of making amends. Complying with the order, the actor reached Mysuru quietly and performed prayers at the temple.

Don 3 Controversy Adds More Pressure

At the same time, Ranveer is facing industry attention over the Don 3 issue. Reports suggest producers raised concerns after his reported exit from the project, leading FWICE to issue a non-cooperation directive until the matter is resolved.

Ranveer’s team responded by stating that he continues to maintain respect for everyone associated with the film industry and prefers to handle such matters with dignity and mutual respect.

The temple visit has now become one of the most talked-about developments surrounding the actor this week.