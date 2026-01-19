Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 teaser to hit theatres with Border 2

Hyderabad: Bollywood fans, get ready for a surprise on the big screen. Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited action film Dhurandhar 2 is already creating waves and the excitement is about to get even bigger. The teaser of the film will not just drop online. Instead, it will be exclusively screened in theatres along with Sunny Deol’s upcoming war drama Border 2.

Yes, moviegoers who buy tickets for Border 2 from January 23, 2026, will be the first to watch the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 on the big screen. This smart move by the makers has turned a simple teaser launch into a cinematic event. Fans are already calling it a “theatre-only treat”.

The first Dhurandhar, released in 2025, was a massive hit. It impressed audiences with its gripping storyline, stylish action scenes and Ranveer Singh’s powerful performance. Naturally, expectations for part two are sky-high. Industry insiders say Dhurandhar 2 will go bigger, bolder and more emotional than the first part.

Director Aditya Dhar is reportedly giving the teaser a dramatic touch by reworking the end credits of the first film to connect both parts smoothly. The idea is to make viewers feel they’ve stepped straight into the next chapter of the story.

Meanwhile, Border 2 itself is one of the most awaited films of the year. With Sunny Deol leading a strong cast including Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, the film promises patriotic emotions, war action and heroic moments making it the perfect platform to launch another action-packed teaser.

Dhurandhar 2 is set to release on March 19, 2026, and with this unique teaser strategy, the countdown has officially begun. One thing is clear ,Bollywood’s action season is about to explode on the big screen.