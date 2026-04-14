Hyderabad: The Dhurandhar franchise, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, has achieved a historic feat in Indian cinema by crossing the Rs 3000 crore mark worldwide. The success of both films Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has shattered box office records, making it the highest-grossing Indian film series of all time.

In just 25 days, Dhurandhar 2 crossed Rs 1700 crore globally, becoming the first Hindi film to achieve this milestone so quickly. The combined earnings of both films have now surpassed Rs 3000 crore, with the first film grossing over Rs 1300 crore and the sequel quickly following suit. This achievement is even more remarkable as it has occurred without a release in markets like China and the Gulf, where other franchises have flourished.

Sara Arjun’s Gratitude to Fans

Sara Arjun, who plays Yalina in the franchise, took to social media to thank her fans for their overwhelming support. Sharing images from the films with co-star Ranveer Singh, she wrote, “On behalf of Yalina, I thank you all for all the love.” Her portrayal of Yalina has been widely praised for its emotional depth and powerful presence in such an action-heavy narrative.

Redefining Bollywood Franchise Success

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 have set a new benchmark for Bollywood franchises, surpassing even the earnings of Baahubali and Pushpa. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the films’ success is a testament to the power of large-scale action spectacles and continuity storytelling in Indian cinema.

With its global success, Dhurandhar has proven that Indian films can compete on the world stage, breaking records and redefining the future of franchise filmmaking. As the first Indian film series to cross Rs 3000 crore, Dhurandhar has truly made history.