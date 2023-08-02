Rape accused brought back from UAE by Kerala Police

Poulose, who was wanted by the Kerala Police, had allegedly escaped to the UAE.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Sakina Fatima | Published: 2nd August 2023 7:38 pm IST
New Delhi: The Kerala Police has brought back fugitive Sony Poulose, facing an Interpol Red Notice in a case of alleged rape and trespass, from the UAE after a successful operation coordinated by the CBI and authorities of that country, officials said Wednesday.

In a statement, the CBI said its Global Operation Centre, in close coordination with Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) in the UAE and the Kerala Police, led to the return of a Red Notice subject.

The National Central Bureau of a country is the nodal organisation for all matters related to the Interpol, including the fugitives and data sharing. In the case of India, the NCB is the CBI.

Poulose, who was wanted by the Kerala Police, had allegedly escaped to the UAE where he was spotted on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice dated January 31 issued by Interpol on the request of the state police routed through the CBI.

“The subject was detected in the UAE and his return was coordinated by CBI via Interpol channels. A team of Kerala Police travelled to the UAE for return of wanted criminal to India. The case is now pending trial,” the agency said in the statement.

