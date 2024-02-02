Rape case against Chinmayanand withdrawn

Main complainant had turned hostile.

Chinmayanand
Former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand. (File photo)

Shahjahanpur: A special MP/ MLA court in Shahjahanpur has acquitted former Union Minister of State Chinmayanand in a 2011 rape case, observing that it did not find enough evidence against the accused and the main complainant had also turned hostile.

The court has ordered initiation of proceedings against the survivor under CrPC section 344 (trial for giving false evidence).

It may be recalled that a disciple of Chinmayanand had filed a complaint at Shahjahanpur Kotwali police station accusing him of raping her in 2011.

A chargesheet was subsequently filed in the court in October 2012, in which sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC were slapped against him.

Om Singh, Chinmayanand’s counsel said: “We are happy as justice has been served. He was innocent. The complainant had clearly mentioned in her application that she had lodged a fake complaint after being pressured by her family.”

