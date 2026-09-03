Rapido’s new Pink Bike allows women to book female captains only

Hyderabad: Rapido has launched its Pink Bike service in Hyderabad, which provides rides exclusively to women passengers with female captains.

The women-only Rapido Pink service ensures that both captains and passengers are women.

The service is aimed at making women more comfortable in choosing a two-wheeler service on the app. Students and working women can benefit from the service while booking a ride at late hours.

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Creating flexible earning opportunities, the service also helps women earn by working as bike captains. With no fixed login hours, a captain chooses when they want to work based on their availability.

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An individual can earn up to Rs 400 for two hours and Rs 800 for four hours, according to the launch details. Captains receive no commissions, allowing them to keep their entire day’s earnings.

The Pink Bike service offers a joining bonus of up to Rs 5,000, among other daily and weekly incentives.