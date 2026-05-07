Hyderabad: Just when the debate around Karma’s Public Notice was getting louder, the controversy has now taken another turn.

The Dehradun rapper took to Instagram and revealed that the music video of Public Notice has been removed. Sharing an update on his story, Karma wrote, “Public Notice Music Video has been removed until further notice. We are in talks to sort this.”

While the exact reason behind the removal has not been officially revealed, the timing has only added more fuel to the ongoing debate around the song. For the past few days, Karma has been facing heat from a section of the internet for calling out issues like corruption, fake patriotism, women’s safety, VIP culture, unemployment, religious violence and the silence around uncomfortable truths. Some users even labelled him “anti-national” and sent him abusive messages in DMs. Click here to read more about it.

But Karma does not seem to be backing down. In another Instagram story, the rapper clarified his stand and wrote, “The shots I have used are actual footages. I have not mocked anyone. Mene bas facts likhe.” He also claimed that the song’s impact was completely organic, adding, “Ek rupya bhi kisi page ko nahi diya, kisi influencer ko nahi diya… is gaane mein logon ne meri baat thi… tabhi it made the impact! Tab hi in logon ko problem hui.”

The sharpest part of his response came when he made it clear that he will not change the song or soften the video. Karma wrote, “Na to main lines change karunga. Na hi ye video ‘re-edit’ hogi.”

And then came the line that summed up his frustration. Addressing the threats, abuses and the video being taken down, he wrote, “Ye dhamkiyan, gaaliyan aur ab ye video hatwaana apki lachaari ka example hai.”

That is where this story becomes bigger than just one rap video. Because anyone who raises a voice against hypocrisy, power or tyranny often faces the same cycle. First comes the trolling. Then come the labels. Then come the threats. And when the noise still does not silence the artist, the work itself starts facing trouble.

That is what makes Public Notice hit harder now. The song was already questioning why uncomfortable truths are pushed aside. Now, with the music video being removed, the situation has almost become a live example of the very problem Karma was rapping about.

Still, the rapper assured his supporters that they should not worry. He wrote, “And to all my people who are supporting me, don’t worry, we are fixing the issue. And I will try my best to get the video online as soon as possible.”

For now, Public Notice may be down, but the conversation around it is very much alive. And if anything, the removal has only made people ask the same question louder: if the song was just noise, why did it make so many people uncomfortable?