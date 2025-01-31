Rapper Raftaar gets married for second time, video viral

Mumbai: Rapper Raftaar has officially tied the knot again! The music sensation got married to fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda in a beautiful wedding ceremony on Friday, January 31.

Though the couple has yet to share official pictures on Instagram, their wedding photos and videos have already taken social media by storm. Dressed in elegant pastel traditional outfits, the bride and groom exude happiness as they exchange loving glances.

Rapper Raftaar ties the knot with stylist Manraj Jawanda in an intimate traditional wedding ceremony in Kerala! ✨@raftaarmusic #News #Wedding pic.twitter.com/KAg6QiJZv7 — GOODTIMES (@mygoodtimes) January 31, 2025

Nazar na lage 🥹🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿congratulations Raftaar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YxyDywCGMu — SUPER PANEER 🍋🦕 (@paneeerShwarma) January 31, 2025

The internet is also buzzing with glimpses from their pre-wedding celebrations, which have gone viral. Speculation about their wedding first began when a picture of a venue entrance standee surfaced online. The board read, “Welcome to the wedding celebration of Dilin and Manraj. #ManDilYahinBanenge.”

Raftaar dancing with manraj at their wedding ❤️🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/gpO3NRUSka — Kraxxx (@_Krraaxxx_) January 31, 2025

Despite all the buzz, Raftaar and Manraj have remained tight-lipped, with no official statement released yet.

Raftaar was previously married to Komal Vohra. The two tied the knot in December 2016 after five years of dating but filed for divorce in 2020. Their separation was officially finalized in June 2022.

Now, as Raftaar embarks on a new journey with Manraj, fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to share a glimpse of their special day.