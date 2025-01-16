Rare blend of ghazals-kathak to celebrate Mirza Ghalib in Hyderabad 

Hyderabad: A unique combination of ghazals and kathak will bring the poetry of legendary Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib to life at Bayan-E-Ghalib, a cultural tribute set to take place at Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur, on January 18 at 7 PM.

The event will feature soulful ghazal performances by Dr. Prabha Srivastava, while a kathak dance drama will be presented by Prof. Kumkum Dhar and her troupe. The narration will be done by Kabir Ahmad and Sudhanshu Mani.

Previously held in Lucknow, this immersive experience will now be staged in Hyderabad before a possible show in New Delhi. It aims to celebrate Ghalib’s timeless poetry through music, dance, and storytelling.

Ghalib’s works explore deep emotions of love, loss, and human experience, making him one of the most revered poets in Urdu literature. His unique narrative style, andaz-e-bayan, is known for its depth and intellect.

Produced by Sudhanshu Mani, the event offers free entry for senior citizens and caregivers. Other attendees can book tickets for Rs 399 on www.bookmyshow.com.