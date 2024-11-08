Rare moment: Tollywood’s BIG actors party together in Maldives

Hyderabad: In a rare sight for Tollywood fans, some of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema were spotted together in the Maldives. Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to post a photo featuring megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Akhil Akkineni and Upasana.

The stars gathered to celebrate Greenko Group MD Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty’s birthday. It’s an uncommon yet delightful sight to see these top actors gathering socially. We don’t often see them together apart from the award functions and pre-release events.

The group looked relaxed and casual, with each donning breezy outfits suitable for the island ambiance.

On the professional front, all these actors have bustling schedules. Chiranjeevi is preparing for his upcoming film Vishwambhara. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is currently focused on his son Naga Chaitanya’s wedding plans, as Chaitanya is set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala in December. He is also hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

Ram Charan is gearing up for his next big project, Game Changer. Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Guntur Kaaram, has yet to officially announce his next film but remains a major topic of interest in the industry.