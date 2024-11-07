Rare photo of Adnan Sami’s first wife Zeba Bakhtiar goes viral

Mumbai: Adnan Sami, one of the most cherished voices in the Indian music industry, has captured hearts through his melodious hits. Not just this, he also grabbed headlines and public attention for his intriguing personal life.

Adnan was first married to actress Zeba Bakhtiar in 1993. Their marriage, although brief, brought a son, Azaan Sami Khan, who is now making strides in the industry himself. After their marriage ended, both Adnan and Zeba faced a difficult separation.

Adnan’s second marriage to Sabah Galadari, too, faced its own challenges and ended in a turbulent divorce. Following these experiences, he found companionship with Roya Sami Khan, and the two share a daughter, Medina.

Adnan and Roya enjoy a fulfilling family life, with Adnan often sharing glimpses of his happiness on social media. A rare photo of Zeba is going viral now.

Azaan on Tuesday celebrated his mother Zeba Bakhtiar’s birthday with a tribute on Instagram. Sharing a cherished picture from the holy city of Madinah, Azaan wrote, “Happy Birthday Amma, we made it through it all, Alhamdullilah.”

Zeba once opened up about the separation and said, “When I got married to Adnan, I was wrapping up a few films. At that time, I wasn’t interested in continuing to act. I wanted to write, maybe produce. I wasn’t that involved in acting. Then I married Adnan and Azaan was born, I was totally invested in that. But when the marriage didn’t work out, I started doing productions and other projects.”

Meanwhile, Adnan Sami made his debut in the musical arena when his first single, Run For His Life got released in 1986. He collaborated with legendary singer, Asha Bhonsle in the year 2000 to release his first Indian music compilation, titled Kabhi To Nazar Milao. Succeeding his way likewise, he contributed massively as a playback singer, and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2020.