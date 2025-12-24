Mumbai: Seeing some of the biggest stars together in a rare frame is always exciting for fans, often sending social media into a frenzy. One such picture currently going viral features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, cricketer MS Dhoni and singer AP Dhillon.

The striking throwback photo was recently shared by Atul Agnihotri on Instagram ahead of Salman Khan’s 60th birthday. Taken at the actor’s Panvel farmhouse, the image shows the three stars in an informal and adventurous setting that quickly caught the internet’s attention.

In the picture, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni and AP Dhillon are seen covered in mud after enjoying an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) ride around the farmhouse premises.

Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse has long been known as a hotspot for close-knit gatherings, but this particular moment stood out for bringing together prominent names from Bollywood, music and sports in one frame.