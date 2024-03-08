Rare video of Farida Jalal goes viral, ‘Allah sehat de,’ say fans

Mumbai: Farida Jalal, who is also known as Farida Sami, made her film debut in the 1960s. She rose to stardom with her stunning acting skills in several commercially hit movies.

Farida Jalal had an incredibly successful career in Bollywood for nearly fifty years—acting in well over 200 movies. But at some point, it seemed like she disappeared from the spotlight somewhat. She stepped back from all the glitz and glamor.

However, just as people were starting to forget about her, Farida Jalal made a surprise comeback in the form of a viral video. The clip shows the veteran actress outside Bhatkal’s Anfal Hypermarket – this unexpected sighting triggered waves of nostalgia among fans.

One social media user wrote, “Bollywood probably don’t care as they ignored many legendary actors..”

“Always had a soft corner for her!I always felt warmth by seeing her, she gave me grandma energy, Innocence, and the soft love that sometimes we crave! hope she’ll live more than 100 years,” comments another.

A third one wrote, “Respect to u mam. There is no other Farida Jalal. I wish I could see you more on screen. The industry just did value and honor the finest actors we have and have had. Unfortunately, many of them dint get the recognition they deserved and they are very much alive but we ain’t fortunate to see them on screen now. Damn!!”

“She is the best actress for the role of Nani and maa,” another Instagrammer commented.

Farida Jalal’s Filmy Career

Farida started her career in the movie Taqdeer. She had no idea that fate would send her to meet the great Rajesh Khanna in the very famous cinematic blockbuster Aradhana. In ‘Paras’, she proved her flexibility as an actress and though she wasn’t the main character, she made a mark.

Farida played the endearing Mrs. Malhotra, the mother of Kajol’s character Simran in DDLJ. Her warmth and authenticity made her an integral part of this iconic romantic drama.

She received critical acclaim for her role in Mammo, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics). Her portrayal of a woman caught between tradition and modernity was poignant and powerful.

Farida Jalal’s legacy extends beyond her filmography. She became synonymous with the quintessential Bollywood mother, portraying maternal figures with grace, strength, and empathy. Her contribution to Indian cinema remains invaluable.