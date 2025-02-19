Rare video of Rajamouli, Rashmi Gautam’s TV scene goes viral

Hyderabad: Tollywood director S.S. Rajamouli changed the dynamics of Telugu movies in Indian cinema and took them to the international stage with films like Baahubali and RRR. But before his massive success, he once acted in a Telugu TV serial. A video from that show is now viral, surprising many fans.

Rashmi Gautam’s Early Career

Before becoming a TV host, Rashmi Gautam was an actress. She played a lead role in Yuva, a youth-focused TV serial. In that show, Rajamouli appeared in a small guest role.

Viral Video

In the viral clip, Rashmi is sitting at a café with her friend when Rajamouli arrives. Her friend teases her about talking to him on the phone for days. Rashmi, excited, imagines dancing with him to the song Jintha Tha Jintha Tha from Vikramarkudu.

Whatt..Rajamouli and Rashmi Acting In Yuva serial..👀😱😱

Romantic Love story❤️😂🤣#Rajamouli pic.twitter.com/zofhVOZNgZ — MawaNuvvuThopu (@MawaNuvvuThopu) February 18, 2025

The Unexpected Love Confession

Rashmi is thrilled to meet Rajamouli and asks if he really spoke to her all this time. Rajamouli jokingly asks what she would do if he were older. Rashmi playfully replies, “I’d still be with you!” The scene ends with Rashmi shouting, “It means I love you! You don’t even understand that?”

The old video has gone viral, leaving fans amused. Many are surprised that Rajamouli acted in such a scene, while some wonder if the video is real or edited.

Rajamouli’s Current Work

Despite the buzz, Rajamouli is focused on his next big movie with Mahesh Babu. After RRR’s global success, this film is expected to break new records.