Ras Al Khaimah makes 2 world records with New Year fireworks, drone display

Abu Dhabi: Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ushered in the New Year 2024 with a mesmerising pyro-musical show, breaking two Guinness World Records titles.

Securing the title for the ‘Longest chain of aquatic floating fireworks’ for a grand total of 5.8km and the ‘Longest straight-line drones display’ for a total length of 2km.

The New Year’s Eve celebrations featured a dazzling 8-minute display of 1,050 LED drones, carpet of aquatic floating fireworks, and acrobatic pyro planes inspired by Ras Al Khaimah’s natural wonders, choreographed to music for the celebration.

Also Read Watch: Dubai welcomes 2024 with spectacular fireworks display at Burj Khalifa

More than 50,000 people attended the midnight celebrations.

Visit Ras Al Khaimah shared a video on Instagram and captioned it as saying, “It was truly a record-breaking end of the year as we bid farewell to 2023 and welcomed in 2024 with two new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™: the ‘Longest chain of aquatic floating fireworks’ and the ‘Longest straight-line drone display’.”

Watch the video below here

Commenting on the fireworks show Raki Phillips, chief executive of RAK Tourism Development Authority said, “Breaking two more Guinness World Records titles has set the stage for an unforgettable night of celebration bringing together thousands of visitors and residents,” Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“As we kick off the new year, 2023 has been an exceptional year for tourism in Ras Al Khaimah with numerous achievements and the highest ever annual number of visitors recorded, propelling the Nature Emirate further in attracting over 3 million annual visitors by 2030.”

سعود بن صقر: من إمارتنا الحبيبة رأس الخيمة نهنئ شعب دولتنا وشعوب العالم أجمع بحلول العام الجديد، ونتمنى أن يكون عام 2024 عام السلام والازدهار والرخاء للإنسانية جمعاء.



HH Saud bin Saqr: Congratulations from Ras Al Khaimah to the UAE and to people all around the world this New… pic.twitter.com/HzcnpBfMye — Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (@RAKmediaoffice) December 31, 2023

Ras Al Khaimah, known for holding numerous Guinness World Records, celebrated its 2018 year with the largest aerial fireworks shell on Al Marjan Island.

Abu Dhabi welcomes 2024 with record-breaking fireworks display

Abu Dhabi welcomes 2024 with a spectacular and record-breaking display of fireworks and drones at the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

The celebration featured a 30-minute drone show with 5,000 UAVs, followed by a 40-minute fireworks display.

The festival also featured over 5,000 drones, breaking a Guinness World Record, and allowing visitors to create artistic images in the sky of Al Wathba.

Watch the video below here