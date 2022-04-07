Rashid Khan starts his personal merchandise to focus on charity

New Delhi: Former captain of Afghanistan cricket team and Lucknow Super Giants spinner Rashid Khan has announced his personal venture RK 19, merchandising brand.

Rashid Khan said that in conjunction with every sale, 5 per cent of the profit RK 19 made would go to the Rashid Khan Foundation.

The 23-year-old spinner became the fastest and youngest bowler to take 100 wickets in ODIs and he was among the two first-ever Afghan players selected for the IPL.

“We’ve seen a need for effortless, individualized men’s fashion in their wardrobes all across the globe in the last year, with this trend turning into a dominant aesthetic in everyday fashion. RK 19 has come up with an aspirational range of men’s wear that is stylish and accessible to every fashion-savvy,” he said in a release.