Rashmika attends Ambani wedding in expensive saree, know price

Rashmika's look for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is making headlines

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th July 2024 1:13 pm IST
Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

Mumbai: Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna knows how to turn heads wherever she goes. She recently attended the star-studded and extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, held from Friday to Sunday in Mumbai. Rashmika attended the wedding on Friday and the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on Saturday, stunning everyone with her gorgeous looks on both days.

Her look for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony is making headlines. Rashmika dazzled in a glamorous ajrakh ensemble, wearing a stunning royal blue saree adorned with traditional geometric patterns and sequins, creating a mesmerizing effect. She paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse in the same rich blue hue, highlighting her outfit. The saree is worth Rs 1.28 lakhs.

To complement her attire, Rashmika wore a beautiful necklace adorned with sapphires and diamonds, perfectly matching the colors of her saree. She further accessorized with dainty earrings, a stack of bangles, and a statement ring, elevating her overall look.

For the Vivah ceremony, Rashmika looked absolutely stunning in a white and yellow Sheetal Batra lehenga-turned half-saree. The lehenga appeared to be made of silk material and was intricately embellished with beads and sequins in different patterns. She paired it with a matching embroidered blouse featuring backless detailing with latkans.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna has several exciting projects lined up, including “Sikandar” with Salman Khan, “Pushpa 2 – The Rule” with Allu Arjun, and “Chhaava” with Vicky Kaushal.

