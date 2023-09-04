Rashmika attends wedding in Hyderabad in Anita Dongre saree worth Rs…

The unexpected act of the newlyweds, who sought Rashmika's blessings by touching her feet, made this event truly memorable

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 4th September 2023 2:43 pm IST
Rashmika attends wedding in Hyderabad in Anita Dongre saree worth Rs…
Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently took time out from her hectic schedule for a heartfelt gesture that moved fans. Rashmika attended the wedding of her beloved assistant, Sai, in Hyderabad, turning the event into a memorable moment despite her busy film projects.

Rashmika looked radiant and graceful in an elegant orange saree by Anita Dongre Midha, which cost around Rs 35K. Her presence added a glamorous touch to the wedding festivities.

Also Read
Jawan: List of theatres with cheap ticket prices in Hyderabad

The unexpected act of the newlyweds, who sought Rashmika’s blessings by touching her feet, made this event truly memorable. Rashmika was visibly moved and slightly embarrassed by this candid and endearing moment, charming netizens with her humility.

MS Education Academy

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently shooting two highly anticipated films, “Pushpa 2” and “Animal,” both of which are set to be released next year. While she continues to shine on screen, her genuine and heartwarming moments off-screen remind us why she is such a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Tags
Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 4th September 2023 2:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Addla Sreeja

Addla Sreeja

Sreeja Addla is a journalist based in Hyderabad, India. She works as a sub-editor at Entertainment and Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She covers topics such as Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, and Lifestyle. She graduated with her master's degree in mass communication and journalism from St. Francis.
Back to top button