Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna is on a career high, solidifying her position as one of the most sought-after actresses in India. With an already packed schedule featuring multiple big-ticket films, she has now added another exciting project to her lineup.

Rashmika, Salman & Atlee Join Forces

After sharing the screen in Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan are set to collaborate once again. A fresh report in Filmfare suggests that Atlee’s next directorial will feature the duo in lead roles, marking another massive Bollywood project for the actress.

According to Filmfare, Salman and Rashmika developed a strong professional bond while working on Sikandar. Her performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule also impressed both Atlee and Salman, making her the perfect choice for their next venture.

A Double Treat for Fans!

Rashmika is currently filming Sikandar with Salman Khan, directed by AR Murugadoss. The fresh on-screen pairing has already created significant buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting their chemistry. Now, with Atlee’s film in the pipeline, audiences can look forward to seeing the duo in not just one but two high-profile projects.

Sikandar’s Release

Sikandar is scheduled for an Eid 2025 release, while more key details about Atlee’s film are still under wraps. However, this back-to-back collaboration has left fans thrilled for what’s to come.

Are you excited to see Rashmika and Salman together on the big screen?