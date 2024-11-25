Rashmika Mandanna confirms her marriage, 'Everyone knows...'

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have set social media buzzing once again, this time with a new round of rumors surrounding their alleged relationship. The two stars, who have been the subject of much speculation regarding their off-screen chemistry, seem to be giving fans more to talk about.

After Vijay’s recent admission that he is indeed in a relationship and the viral photos of the two sharing a secret lunch date, it seems like the rumoured couple is in no mood to keep their personal lives under wraps.

During the launch of the new song “Kissik” from Pushpa 2 in Chennai last night, Rashmika was asked a rather cheeky question by the hosts. The question centered on her future marriage plans: “Would you marry someone from the film industry or someone from outside?”

Rashmika’s reaction left the audience in splits. With a mischievous smile, she responded, “Everyone knows about it,” causing an uproar among those in attendance, including Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun and Sreeleel. Her response not only amused the crowd but also hinted at a deeper connection with someone in the film industry, without giving too much away.

The host, eager for more details, pressed her further, asking her to clarify. Rashmika Mandanna, clearly enjoying the moment replied, “Let’s not delve into that right now, I’ll tell you later, personally.” This playful and teasing answer only added fuel to the speculation surrounding her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda.

Could wedding bells be ringing for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda soon? While the couple has not officially confirmed their relationship status, their lighthearted banter and cryptic responses continue to send fans into a frenzy. For now, it seems like we’ll have to wait and watch for any more clues about their future together.