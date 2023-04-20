Rashmika Mandanna enters Popular Indian Celebrities list, buys new homes

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is on fire! The actress is now officially a part of IMDB‘s Popular Indian Celebrities list, where she ranks third. This is yet another example of the talented actress’s rising star power, as her fame spreads rapidly throughout India.

But that’s not all; Rashmika’s month has been nothing short of spectacular. She celebrated her birthday in style, and the official announcement and first look of her highly anticipated film “Pushpa 2” was released just a few days later, sending her fans into a frenzy.

In the midst of all this excitement, Rashmika has made an excellent choice by reportedly purchasing homes in Hyderabad and Mumbai. The house is a symbol of her hard work and dedication to her craft, as well as a reminder that her star will only rise higher from here.

Rashmika is currently working on several projects in different languages, including Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. She is currently filming the lead role in “Rainbow,” a Tamil and Telugu language film. She will then begin work on Venky Kudumula and Nithiin’s upcoming film, followed by the highly anticipated “Pushpa 2.”

But that’s not all; Rashmika is also making a name for herself in Bollywood with the much-anticipated film “Animal,” in which she co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is currently in production, and Rashmika is working hard to give her best performance yet.